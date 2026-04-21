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Home / Industry / News / PNG push gains pace: 500,000 new connections amid LPG supply concerns

PNG push gains pace: 500,000 new connections amid LPG supply concerns

Till April 19, about 39,400 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections

PNG pipelines

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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India has accelerated its shift to piped natural gas, with more than 5.01 lakh new PNG connections gasified since March and over 5.68 lakh consumers registering for fresh connections, even as authorities manage LPG supplies amid geopolitical disruptions.

With the war in West Asia disrupting cooking gas LPG supplies, the government is pushing households as well as industries to move to piped natural gas -- a more convenient alternative whose supplies have not been very badly hit.

LPG users within the reach of a PNG connection have been asked to shift, while orders have been issued for expediting approvals for laying of pipelines that supply gas to burner tips.

 

"Since March 2026, more than 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been gasified," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Gasified means the start of gas supplies. These connections include ones that may have been applied before the crisis as well as after that.

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She said more than 5.68 lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

Till April 19, about 39,400 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections, she said.

She said domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no dry-outs reported at distributorships. Online bookings rose to 98 per cent across the industry, while delivery authentication code-based supplies increased to about 92 per cent to curb diversion.

Commercial LPG availability has been raised to around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with additional allocations tied to reforms encouraging a shift to PNG. The government has also doubled daily supplies of 5-kg cylinders for migrant workers via the states. Since late March, more than 19.2 lakh such cylinders have been sold, supported by nationwide outreach campaigns.

Sales of commercial LPG stood at about 123,680 tonnes in April through April 20, equivalent to over 65 lakh 19-kg cylinders, with 8,822 tonnes sold on April 20 alone, she said.

Natural gas supply has been prioritised for city gas distribution networks, with full allocation to domestic PNG and transport CNG segments and increased supplies to fertiliser plants and industry.

City gas firms such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial users, while regulatory support has been strengthened through faster approvals and new pipeline rules.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has extended a nationwide PNG expansion drive until June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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