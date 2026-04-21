Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IT ministry proposes labels for AI-generated content at all times

IT ministry proposes labels for AI-generated content at all times

Draft amendment to IT Rules mandates continuous, clearly visible labels for AI-generated content across formats, as govt extends consultation deadline to May 7

artificial intelligence

Image used for representative purposes (Credit: Ajaya Mohanty)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has proposed that all content generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) carry a “continuous and clearly visible display” of a label alerting users that the content has been generated using AI throughout the “duration of the content”.
 
In an amendment to the Information Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), 2021, the IT ministry proposed that all social media and internet intermediaries should ensure that the label for synthetically generated content is not just prominently visible but is also present at all times, irrespective of whether the content is a photo, audio, text, or video.
   
While proposing this amendment to the IT Rules, the government has also extended to May 7 the timeline for stakeholder consultation on the earlier amendment bringing independent news and current affairs content holders under the ambit of the central government.
 
The timeline for submission of stakeholders’ comments on this amendment was already extended to April 29 from April 14 after several objections were raised against the proposals.
 
In a meeting with industry executives, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders on April 7, senior government officials, including IT ministry Secretary S Krishnan, had said that the proposed amendments to bring independent news and general affairs content creators under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were just “clarificatory” in nature.

Also Read

infrastructure

Infra investments to grow 50% through FY28 despite West Asia crisis: Crisil

ReNew Energy

Brookfield platform Evren secures $600 mn to supply 300 MW RE to NTPC

Coal, Coal India

Why India must ramp up coal gasification as part of its energy strategypremium

office spaces

Office rents cross ₹100/sq ft a month in B'luru, NCR amid demand-supply gap

AI HEALTHCARE, AI HEALTH

India leads global shift to AI-led healthcare adoption, says BCG study

 
“There is a lot more news that is done by users other than registered news publishers. So it was felt that there should be one entity which handles all news and current affairs content, and that should be I&B,” Krishnan had said.
 
In the earlier proposed draft amendments to the IT Rules, the government had said that news and general affairs content creators on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) would be brought under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s umbrella.
 
This would, in turn, allow the MIB to issue blocking orders for content hosted on its social media channels or require them to change the content if it is found to be in violation of the rules for news publishers.

More From This Section

Image Credit: Bloomberg

From sour start to sweet spot: How Cook changed Apple's India playbookpremium

Platinum group minerals' pilot plant comes up at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar

Odisha unveils India's first platinum group metals extraction plant

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG reliance highlights gaps in India's piped gas expansion drivepremium

pharma

Pharma growth steady in Q4, but US drag and costs weigh on marginspremium

India holds fourth startup spot as funding slips, investors turn selective

India holds fourth startup spot as funding slips, investors turn selectivepremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence information technology BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table