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Power demand hits all-time high in May amid intense heatwave conditions

The peak power demand jumped to an all-time record high of 270.82 GW last month from 230.99 GW recorded in May 2025 amid heat wave conditions

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The peak power demand was at a record high of 256.11 GW on April 25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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India's power consumption grew 11.55 per cent year-on-year to 164.98 billion units (BU) in May, as heat wave conditions across the country pushed usage of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers, according to official data.

The country's total power consumption was 147.89 BU in May 2025.

The peak power demand jumped to an all-time record high of 270.82 GW last month from 230.99 GW recorded in May 2025 amid heat wave conditions.

The peak power demand touched an all-time record high for four days in a row in May this year.

The peak power demand was at a record high of 257.37 GW on May 18, 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and 270.82 GW on May 21.

 

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The peak power demand was at a record high of 256.11 GW on April 25.

Earlier, the peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024.

According to the power ministry, peak power demand was projected to hit 270 GW in the summer of 2026.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

Experts said that power demand and consumption will be steady, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh summer this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Power consumption electricity demands electricity in India Power Sector

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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