Power minister discusses nuclear roadmap, AI power infrastructure with US

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal discussed India’s nuclear energy roadmap, along with the country’s power infrastructure plans for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and data centres, at a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Both sides reaffirmed priorities for collaboration under the US-India Energy Security Partnership, focusing on clean energy, resilient infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Participating in the G20 Energy Abundance Working Group meetings in Houston, Lal also held a bilateral meeting with Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources, and discussed potential collaboration between the two countries in offshore exploration under the Samudra Manthan scheme, energy efficiency and low-emission technologies.

With a Phase I outlay of Rs 84,084 crore up to 2030-31, the scheme is designed to unlock the country’s offshore hydrocarbon potential. Focused on accelerating exploration, deploying modern technology, creating shared infrastructure and strengthening domestic manufacturing, it aims to add more than 600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent in hydrocarbon reserves, raise domestic production, reduce import dependence and build a globally competitive offshore energy ecosystem.

The Union minister also encouraged Canadian companies to participate in India’s expanding exploration and production sector and increase their engagement in emerging energy technologies.

He also said India was committed to strengthening national energy security through the diversification of energy sources, expansion of clean and reliable baseload capacity and accelerated adoption of emerging technologies.