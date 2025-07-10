Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Puravankara inks ₹1,000-cr JDA for housing project in East Bengaluru

Puravankara inks ₹1,000-cr JDA for housing project in East Bengaluru

The 5.5-acre joint development in Balagere will offer 0.83 mn sq ft for sale and is part of Puravankara's strategy to grow in high-demand Bengaluru micro-markets

Puravankara housing project

As of March, Puravankara has completed over 90 projects spanning approximately 53 million square feet across nine cities | Image: website/www.puravankara.com

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Puravankara Group has announced a joint development agreement for a 5.5-acre land parcel in Balagere, East Bengaluru. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹1,000 crore.
 
The upcoming development will offer a total saleable area of approximately 0.83 million square feet. Strategically located near key IT hubs and supported by established infrastructure, the site is positioned to cater to the strong residential demand in the area.
 
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said: “This joint development underscores our sustained growth strategy and reaffirms our confidence in East Bengaluru, one of the city’s most dynamic and promising micro-markets. The scale and location of this project are ideal for an ultra-luxury offering tailored for individuals seeking a refined lifestyle that mirrors their success. It aligns with our broader vision of creating high-quality, community-focused housing across Bengaluru’s emerging corridors.” 
   
The launch is slated for the next six to nine months and aligns with Puravankara’s strategy to deepen its presence in high-growth micro-markets across Bengaluru, characterised by robust infrastructure, strong connectivity, and consistent housing demand.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realty co's shares rose 4% on bagging redevelopment project of 8 societies

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Puravankara shares jump 7% on ₹2,100 crore redevelopment project

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Purvankara share price zooms over 7% as subsidiary bags deal worth ₹272 cr

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Puravankara, Sobha, Brigade, DLF soar up to 10%; What's driving the rally?

Q4, Q4 results

Puravankara's consolidated net loss widens to Rs 88 crore in Q4FY25

 
Mallanna Sasalu, Chief Executive Officer – South, Puravankara, added: “Balagere has emerged as a high-potential residential micro-market, driven by its proximity to key IT hubs and well-established infrastructure. This project, structured under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), reflects our capital-efficient approach to growth. The micro-market has demonstrated steady sales and rental demand, reduced market risk and supports faster inventory take-off.”
 
In January this year, Puravankara acquired a 3.63-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹700 crore.
 
Additionally, the company entered into a joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP to develop a 24.59-acre site in North Bengaluru, a project expected to generate a GDV of approximately ₹3,300 crore.
 
As of March, Puravankara has completed over 90 projects spanning approximately 53 million square feet across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company’s current land bank stands at around 25 million square feet, with ongoing developments covering an additional 37 million square feet.

More From This Section

PremiumGCC

Global capability centres not packing bags just yet for small-town India

Premiumreal estate, realty firms

Realty firms may post pre-sales growth in Q1FY26 despite demand moderation

Starlink

Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report

mining minerals mines

Centre launches targeted DMF push for aspirational districts initiative

PremiumRudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group

Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

Topics : Puravankara Puravankara Projects Bengaluru housing project Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon