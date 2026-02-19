Rajasthan discoms aim to double PM Surya Ghar Yojana installations in 2026

More than 142,000 rooftop solar panels have been installed in Rajasthan so far, which is the fifth leading state under the scheme. “Currently, on average, approximately 14,000 rooftop solar panels are being installed per month,” said Dogra.

After the state introduced a scheme offering 150 units of free electricity per month, customers have become more inclined towards rooftop solar plants, according to Dogra. Launched in October 2025, it is meant to cater to domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system.

Dogra has also been in discussion with banks about providing easy access to loans to applicants interested in installing rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

In a video conference meeting, which also saw superintending engineers (O&M) in attendance, she urged bankers to participate in the mission to make the state a leader in the installation of rooftop solar power plants under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

She emphasised that bankers adhere to the guidelines issued by the government, especially at the grassroots level.

“Applications should not be held up due to unnecessary documentation, guarantor checks, leases, and other procedures,” Dogra said.

She also directed all superintending engineers to ensure a smooth loan process at the District Level Bankers' Committee meetings held at the District Collector level.