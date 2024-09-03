Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt plans 14 new industrial areas ahead of investment summit

Rajasthan govt plans 14 new industrial areas ahead of investment summit

Manufacturing sector contributes about 24 per cent to its gross state domestic product

manufacturing

Representative Picture

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is planning to develop 14 new industrial areas in the state. It is part of an effort to leverage its manufacturing sector and make the upcoming investment summit ‘Rising Rajasthan’ a success. The summit is scheduled to take place in Jaipur in December.

“The Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) is planning to develop at least 14 new industrial areas, including Kankani, Bichoon, Salarpur and Keru. The work is in full pace to set up the industrial areas in 11 cities, including one near Udaipur, Kota, Rajsamand and Pali,” a RIICO official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the state government, Rajasthan offers extensive opportunities for industrial expansion. “It (the state) provides a vast pool of manpower and a substantial captive market for industries,” said an official of the state industries department.

Manufacturing sector contributes about 24 per cent to its gross state domestic product. 

RIICO has so far developed 419 industrial areas in the state with over 44,400 functional industrial units.

Kunjbiharipura, one such industrial area in the offing near Jaipur, offers 1,213 acres of land. Its proximity to Jaipur allows much scope for setting up of FMCG, automobile and heavy engineering industries, said the RIICO official.

Likewise, Boranada Extension Industrial area is scheduled to come up near Jodhpur. The area is suitable for developing textiles, handicraft and agro-processing industries.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA seeks to reduce compliance burden with new norms for light aircraft

Women in workplace

58% Indians feel burned out, higher than global average: Ficci-BCG report

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay placements: Avg package hits Rs 23.5L, 22 offers exceed Rs 1 cr

Startup

Entrepreneurship becomes the new frontier for freshers, shows study

Infosys

After 2-year delay, Infosys finally sends joining dates to 1,000 graduates


In the draft export policy of Rajasthan, sectors like gems & jewellery, textiles, apparel, handicrafts, dimensional stone, agro and food processing, and auto and auto components have been identified as focus sectors for exports from the state. The industrial areas being planned will concentrate on the same.

Meanwhile, the state government is organising roadshows for the investor summit, with the first investor meeting held in Mumbai.

An official of the industries department said the meeting facilitated the signing of investment MoUs worth over ~4.5 trillion with the Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP) for making investments in the state.

BIP is the nodal department for organising the investment summit. The 3-day summit aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state.


Also Read

Exam results, results

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

Fighter jet, F-15 fighter jet

IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe: Police

arrest

SI paper leak: Former RPSC member held for providing paper to his children

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar

All books calling Akbar great will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister

Rajasthan Police, RPA, Rajasthan Police Academy

Rajasthan's five trainee sub-inspectors arrested for role in paper leak

Topics : rajasthan Indian investment Industrial policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon