Rajasthan govt plans 14 new industrial areas ahead of investment summit

The Rajasthan government is planning to develop 14 new industrial areas in the state. It is part of an effort to leverage its manufacturing sector and make the upcoming investment summit ‘Rising Rajasthan’ a success. The summit is scheduled to take place in Jaipur in December.

“The Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) is planning to develop at least 14 new industrial areas, including Kankani, Bichoon, Salarpur and Keru. The work is in full pace to set up the industrial areas in 11 cities, including one near Udaipur, Kota, Rajsamand and Pali,” a RIICO official said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the state government, Rajasthan offers extensive opportunities for industrial expansion. “It (the state) provides a vast pool of manpower and a substantial captive market for industries,” said an official of the state industries department.

Manufacturing sector contributes about 24 per cent to its gross state domestic product.

RIICO has so far developed 419 industrial areas in the state with over 44,400 functional industrial units.

Kunjbiharipura, one such industrial area in the offing near Jaipur, offers 1,213 acres of land. Its proximity to Jaipur allows much scope for setting up of FMCG, automobile and heavy engineering industries, said the RIICO official.

Likewise, Boranada Extension Industrial area is scheduled to come up near Jodhpur. The area is suitable for developing textiles, handicraft and agro-processing industries.

In the draft export policy of Rajasthan, sectors like gems & jewellery, textiles, apparel, handicrafts, dimensional stone, agro and food processing, and auto and auto components have been identified as focus sectors for exports from the state. The industrial areas being planned will concentrate on the same.

Meanwhile, the state government is organising roadshows for the investor summit, with the first investor meeting held in Mumbai.

An official of the industries department said the meeting facilitated the signing of investment MoUs worth over ~4.5 trillion with the Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP) for making investments in the state.

BIP is the nodal department for organising the investment summit. The 3-day summit aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state.