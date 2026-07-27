Rajasthan scaling new heights in industrial development: Chief secretary

Rajasthan is emerging as a “top choice” for investors and scaling new heights in industrial development, Chief Secretary V Srinivas said in a recent meeting with representatives of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in Jaipur.

Officials from the Department of Industries and Commerce briefed the PAFI team on the state’s industrial growth, investment opportunities, infrastructure, and industry-friendly policies.

Srinivas said Rajasthan offers significant investment potential in sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, defence manufacturing, logistics, tourism, textiles, and other emerging industries.

He attributed the growing investor interest to the state government’s investor-friendly policy environment.

“The state’s strategic geographical location, extensive national highway network, and connectivity to the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor offer investors a competitive edge,” he added.

Srinivas added that projects worth more than ₹8 trillion have already undergone ground-breaking, while preparations are progressing rapidly for projects linked to memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in December 2024.

“Over the past two and a half years, 40 new industrial areas have been developed, with a new industrial park being established on average every three weeks. Approximately six industrial plots are being allotted daily, ensuring quick land availability for investors,” he said.

Shikhar Agarwal, additional chief secretary (Industries, MSME and State Enterprises) and chairman of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), said approvals worth about ₹3,200 crore have been granted for developing industrial areas, while policy reforms are being rolled out continuously to meet industry requirements.

Srinivas said the state has created a favourable industrial ecosystem by implementing more than 30 sector-specific policies.

Highlighting opportunities under the Private Industrial Park Promotion Policy-2026, he said modern industrial parks are being developed through active private sector participation under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

He added that the government has significantly streamlined industrial approvals through ease-of-doing-business and deregulation reforms.

“Initiatives include making 190 services available online through a single-window system, capping the timeline for land-use change approvals at 30 days, expediting MSME approvals, and enabling 24x7 industrial and commercial operations,” Srinivas said.

Inviting PAFI representatives to participate in the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas, scheduled for December, Srinivas said the event would create new business opportunities between global investors and Rajasthan’s industrial sector.