NITI to review industrial corridor framework to speed project execution

The government has launched a review of the institutional and implementation framework governing industrial corridors, industrial parks and integrated manufacturing ecosystems, seeking to identify bottlenecks and recommend reforms to accelerate project delivery and improve investor experience.

As part of the exercise, NITI Aayog will this week hold a stakeholder consultation to gather recommendations on policy, regulatory, institutional and implementation changes needed to strengthen India's industrial competitiveness and support its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, sources said.

The review is being undertaken under the guidance of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals (HLC-VB), chaired by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, which was constituted by the government to monitor key development programmes and infrastructure projects and recommend measures to speed up implementation.

The consultation will focus on five broad areas: project planning and land development, regulatory and institutional reforms, project execution and delivery, connectivity and logistics, and improving investor experience and future readiness.

Stakeholders have been asked to identify implementation bottlenecks, their underlying causes and practical reforms, while indicating whether the proposed changes require administrative action, policy or regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions.

They will be asked to flag implementation delays and propose fixes including in master planning, approvals, land allotment, contracting, and last-mile logistics connectivity, and to specify whether recommended reforms would require administrative action, regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions.

Sources said the exercise aims to improve project delivery, reduce implementation timelines and enhance the competitiveness of India's industrial infrastructure.

The objective of the consultation is to identify systemic policy, regulatory, institutional and implementation reforms that can improve the planning, development and operation of industrial corridors, industrial parks and other industrial infrastructure initiatives across the country.

Stakeholders may also indicate whether their recommendations require administrative action, policy/regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions, they added.