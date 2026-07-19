Sunday, July 19, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NITI to review industrial corridor framework to speed project execution

NITI to review industrial corridor framework to speed project execution

The review is being undertaken under the guidance of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals (HLC-VB), chaired by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba

Niti Aayog

Stakeholders have been asked to identify implementation bottlenecks, their underlying causes and practical reforms (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has launched a review of the institutional and implementation framework governing industrial corridors, industrial parks and integrated manufacturing ecosystems, seeking to identify bottlenecks and recommend reforms to accelerate project delivery and improve investor experience.

As part of the exercise, NITI Aayog will this week hold a stakeholder consultation to gather recommendations on policy, regulatory, institutional and implementation changes needed to strengthen India's industrial competitiveness and support its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, sources said.

The review is being undertaken under the guidance of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals (HLC-VB), chaired by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, which was constituted by the government to monitor key development programmes and infrastructure projects and recommend measures to speed up implementation.

 

The consultation will focus on five broad areas: project planning and land development, regulatory and institutional reforms, project execution and delivery, connectivity and logistics, and improving investor experience and future readiness.

Stakeholders have been asked to identify implementation bottlenecks, their underlying causes and practical reforms, while indicating whether the proposed changes require administrative action, policy or regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions.

Also Read

Niti Aayog

Odisha ranks 5th among states in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index

NITI Aayog

Gujarat tops the NITI Aayog's 1st investment friendliness index for states

industry

RIICO invites applications for industrial plot allotment under 12th phase

Municipal Corporations, MCD

Why India's cities need stronger municipal governance and fundingpremium

education, school, indian education

The learning curve: Interventions must move beyond expanding school accesspremium

They will be asked to flag implementation delays and propose fixes including in master planning, approvals, land allotment, contracting, and last-mile logistics connectivity, and to specify whether recommended reforms would require administrative action, regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions.

Sources said the exercise aims to improve project delivery, reduce implementation timelines and enhance the competitiveness of India's industrial infrastructure.

The objective of the consultation is to identify systemic policy, regulatory, institutional and implementation reforms that can improve the planning, development and operation of industrial corridors, industrial parks and other industrial infrastructure initiatives across the country.

Stakeholders may also indicate whether their recommendations require administrative action, policy/regulatory changes, legislative amendments or digital interventions, they added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BITS Group Vice Chancellor Ramgopal Rao

Technology that succeeds in India can succeed anywhere in world: BITS VC

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

IHCL, IPO-bound Prism among top 10 firms in Hurun India real estate list

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Downstream aluminium industry seeks duty relief to boost competitiveness

IT ministry Secretary S Krishnan

Semicon 2.0 equity norms to boost chip design investment: IT secy

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy

Solar cell ALMM exemption extended for net-metering, open access till Dec

Topics : Niti Aayog industrial corridors development Industrial park

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance