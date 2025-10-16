Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sonu Sood and son Eshaan invest over Rs 3.6 crore in Mumbai-Panvel realty

Sonu Sood and son Eshaan invest over Rs 3.6 crore in Mumbai-Panvel realty

Land in Panvel and an Andheri West apartment show the family's growing real estate footprint in Mumbai's high-demand zones.

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian actor Sonu Sood, along with his son Eshaan Sood, has purchased a land in Shirdon in Panvel Taluka, worth Rs. 1.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in October 2025.
 
Panvel is strategically positioned along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Panvel-Karjat railway line, offering seamless connectivity to Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai city. The area is emerging as a key residential and commercial hub, featuring a mix of upcoming IT parks, educational institutions, and industrial zones that attract professionals and families alike. With significant connectivity and infrastructure developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), areas in and around Panvel are steadily transforming into a vibrant real estate market, combining convenience, connectivity, and livability.
 
 
The land purchased by Sonu Sood, along with his son Eshaan Sood, has a total area of 0.0650 hectares (~777 sq. yd.). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 6.3 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
In another transaction registered in August 2025, Sonu Sood’s son Eshaan Sood purchased an apartment worth Rs. 2.6 crore located in Andheri West, Mumbai, according to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 83.61 sq. m.(~900 sq. ft.) and a total built-up area of 100.37 sq. m. (~1,080 sq. ft.). The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 15.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Sonu Sood is a Bollywood actor known for his versatile roles and strong screen presence. Originally from Punjab, he began his acting career in the early 2000s and gained recognition through impactful performances in both Hindi and South Indian films. Known for his impressive physique and commanding roles, he has portrayed a wide range of characters, from villains to heroes. Beyond cinema, he earned widespread admiration for his humanitarian work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he helped thousands of stranded individuals reach home. His dedication to social causes and fitness has made him a respected figure both on and off screen.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

