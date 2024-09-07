Business Standard
Four from Rajasthan killed, six injured as SUV crashes into truck in MP

The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the seriously injured. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Vidisha (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Four persons from Rajasthan were killed and six others accompanying them injured when their SUV rammed into a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred around 4 am on Biaora-Bina highway under Lateri police station limits, a police official said. "A group of 10 persons, including seven women, from Jhalawad in Rajasthan was returning from a pilgrimage when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck. Two women and as many men were killed in the accident," he said.
The deceased were identified as Kishanlal Lodha (60), Vinod Kumar Mali (34), Vardi Bai Lodha (70) and Rajbai Bheel (48), the official said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. "Saddening news has been received about the death of four people from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in a road accident while returning from Bageshwar Dham in Lateri block under Vidisha district.

The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the seriously injured," Yadav said in a post on X. The Madhya Pradesh government stands with the families of the deceased in this hour of distress, he said.
 
The state government will provide appropriate financial assistance to the kin of the victims, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

