Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Global hiring intentions hold steady in Q4, shows ManpowerGroup survey

Global hiring intentions hold steady in Q4, shows ManpowerGroup survey

More than 40 per cent of employers surveyed expect an increase in hiring plans, while 16 per cent anticipate a reduction

Hiring

Retaining and attracting workers with specialised and flexible skills is a priority for employers. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies' global hiring intentions are expected to hold steady in the fourth quarter of 2024, even though the outlook for the quarter ahead was weaker than the final quarter of 2023, ManpowerGroup's Employment Outlook Survey showed.
 
The global hiring outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 was slightly higher at 25 per cent, compared to 22 per cent in the third quarter, the survey of over 40,000 employers across 42 countries showed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Year-on-year, however, it fell 5 per cent, according to the net employment outlook (NEO) metric - an internationally used bellwether of labour market trends, ManpowerGroup said.
 
 
More than 40 per cent of employers surveyed expect an increase in hiring plans, while 16 per cent anticipate a reduction, the NEO metric in the survey showed.
 
"The global labour market is holding steady as we move into the fourth quarter, with relatively low unemployment and layoff activity in many countries," said Jonas Prising, chief executive of ManpowerGroup.
 
Employers in India at 37 per cent, followed by Costa Rica at 36 per cent and the United States at 34 per cent, reported the strongest hiring plans, while Argentina at 4 per cent and Israel at 8 per cent had the weakest outlooks.
 
The information technology and real estate sectors reported the strongest hiring intentions, at 35 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, ManpowerGroup's survey showed.
 

More From This Section

semiconductor

India prepares new semiconductor incentives as US partnership takes shape

apple, apple logo

Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore mfg unit in Tiruchirapalli

PremiumRs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Post-Covid boom in profits yet to show in India Inc capital expenditure

Premiumsolar

Local procurement mandate for solar power projects may get stringent

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EMPS to continue till FAME-III launch, says MHI Minister Kumaraswamy

"The continued strong outlook in the IT sector is driving demand for tech talent, especially with AI (artificial intelligence) top of mind for businesses across every industry," Prising said.
 
Retaining and attracting workers with specialised and flexible skills is a priority for employers, he added.
 
North American employers continued to be the most optimistic in their hiring intentions, with the US leading the charge as employers continued to report one of the strongest global outlooks for the IT sector, ManpowerGroup's survey showed.
Managers in the Asia-Pacific were the second strongest in regional outlooks, while hiring expectations remained at the lowest level in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the survey.
 
According to the survey, increasing work-life balance is a top priority for employers, especially in Asia-Pacific, as they focus on increasing worker retention. However, hiring managers said employers still hold the power when it comes to negotiating pay, working location, and flexible working hours.


Also Read

PremiumAs spiritual tourism rises, hotels and resorts queue up to pay obeisance with properties, aartis, meditation, and more

Bridging the gap: How upskilling initiatives can boost tourism job creation

Premiumrefund

Companies raise concerns over subsidy refund in proposed ELI scheme

Job

States stress on timely reporting of information on employment, job fair

We must raise the bar to impart lifelong learning in B-schools: Bijapurkar

We must raise the bar to impart lifelong learning in B-schools: Bijapurkar

it sector job,talent poaching

Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

Topics : Employment in India hiring sentiment Argentina United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon