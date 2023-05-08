close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Luxury housing sales in Indian cities surge 151% in Q1 2023: Report

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata lead in such property transactions

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
luxury housing

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury housing sales in India increased 151 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, said a report on Monday.
As many as 4,000 luxury units were sold in Q1 CY23 compared to 1,600 in the year-ago period, according to real estate consultant CBRE.

The sale of luxury flats in Delhi-NCR surged 216 per cent to 1,900 units in Q1 CY23 compared to 600 units in the year-ago period (Q1 CY22).
In Mumbai, such sales increased 44 per cent. As many as 1,150 luxury units were sold in Q1 CY23 compared to 800 in the same quarter of the last calendar year.

Hyderabad witnessed an increase of 800 per cent: 430 units sold compared to 50 in the same period. In Kolkata, luxury sales grew by 100 per cent: from 50 units in Q1 CY22 to 100 units in Q1 CY23.
In Chennai, sales of luxury apartments increased fivefold to 250 units in Q1CY23 from 50 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Walton Street invests Rs 165 cr in Sowparnika Homes' Bengaluru projects

HNIs to drive surge in demand for luxury housing in Delhi NCR in 2023

Axis Bank dips nearly 4% as govt initiates SUUTI's 1.55% stake sale via OFS

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

IRM partners with Jio to drive enterprise risk management in telecom sector

Traders' body CAIT makes a case for lowering GST rate on beverages from 28%

Sales of luxury flats soars 2.5 times across 7 cities in March quater

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea


Luxury residence continues the momentum in sales and launch activity of last year and is expected to continue doing well, said CBRE.
According to the report, more than 78,000 housing units were sold in Q1CY23 and about over 81,000 units were launched. At least 49 per cent of units sold were in the mid-end category, followed by affordable/ budget projects.

According to the real estate industry, a luxury apartment or house is in a premium neighbourhood and it has curated amenities and smart home features for privacy and security.
Topics : luxury housing luxury homes CBRE

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IAF working on phasing out remaining three squadrons of MiG-21 jets

Mig-21, IAF
3 min read

Airlines operating special flights from Imphal to help stranded people

flights
3 min read

Google partners Samsung to fix Android's background app limitations

Google passkeys
2 min read

Outstanding promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows report

promoter pledging
2 min read

Kerala boat tragedy: Owner who was on the run arrested from Kozhikode

Boats are seen docked at Assi Ghat during a protest by boatmen against the newly-inaugurated cruise services which they claimed hampers their livelihood, in Varanasi, Friday
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon