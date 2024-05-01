SC decision on spectrum allocation 'won't affect' satellite spectrum rules

Spectrum will continue to be auctioned for mobile services, and that for the 19 specific use cases cited in the Telecom Bill

The Supreme Court's (SC) decision to not accept the government's application seeking clarification on administrative allocation of spectrum for non-mobile services will not impact the allocation of satellite spectrum as outlined in the Telecom Bill, highly placed sources said. In February 2012, the SC had upheld that auctions were the preferred method for allocating scarce public resources like telecom spectrum.

The Centre had filed a miscellaneous application in the SC on December 12 last year seeking a clarification on the matter of administrative allocation of spectrum. It was mentioned in the court last week, and was likely to come up for hearing this week.

On Wednesday, the Economic Times reported that the SC registrar has refused to accept the plea arguing that it was seeking a review of the 2012 order, and that there was no 'reasonable cause' to entertain it.

"This will not change the existing laws governing spectrum allocations for satellite communications, which are clearly stated in the Telecom Bill. The government will study the observations of the Court," government sources said on Wednesday.

Not seeking amendment

Last week, sources told Business Standard that the application has not asked the SC to amend its 2012 judgment on 2G spectrum allotment. Neither has it sought permission for administratively allocating spectrum, which the Centre has routinely done for the past decade, they had stressed.

Spectrum will continue to be auctioned for mobile services, and that for the 19 specific use cases cited in the Telecom Bill, will be allocated administratively, said the sources.

"In the light of full transparency, given that there has been a history of litigation (on the issue) in the telecom sector, we had filed a miscellaneous application at the Supreme Court, explaining what we intended to do, before we tabled the bill. The Telecom Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 18. The application was just to clarify. It was not for seeking any permission from the court," a senior source in the government had said.

It noted that all such cases of administrative assignments have been on the specific condition that these 'shall not be treated as final but purely interim and provisional; subject to the government's final decision on pricing and policy in the matter'.

Therefore, the application, reveiwed by Business Standard has sought certain clarifications from the SC on the matter so that the process of administrative allocation can continue smoothly.

"This application has been filed to seek appropriate clarifications from this Honourable Court regarding the CPIL judgement, to establish a spectrum assignment framework that includes methods of assignment other than auction in suitable cases, to best serve the common good," the application reads.

Administrative allocation

In 2012, the SC had criticised the 'first-come, first-served' method for spectrum allocation. In what was known as the CPIL judgment, after the Centre for Public Interest Litigation or the original petitioner, the court had quashed the 2G spectrum allotted by the United Progressive Alliance government.

Since then, the government has been issuing spectrum administratively in certain cases where auctions are not technically or economically preferred or optimal, the Centre has told the SC in its latest application. Business Standard has reviewed the application.

The Telecom Bill's First Schedule lists satellite spectrum and 18 other sectors where administrative allocations will be compulsory. The sectors include law enforcement, public broadcasting, in-flight and maritime connectivity, the Indian Army and Coast Guard, and radio backhaul for telecom services.

Previously, many of these areas lacked a clear process for spectrum allocation, resulting in delays and disputes.

Another government source had noted that all stakeholders were consulted on the issue, and the government was confident of its legal standing as outlined in the Telecommunications Act. The SC, in a presidential reference, did not say that all spectrum should be auctioned, specifying only that for mobile services, said this source.