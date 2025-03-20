Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Services sector should aim to exceed merchandise exports next fiscal: Goyal

Services sector should aim to exceed merchandise exports next fiscal: Goyal

The services sector should be targeting $450 billion in exports in 2025-26 and about $385-390 billion this fiscal, he said here while addressing the Inaugural Session of Nasscom Global Confluence 2025

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said at last count the number of GCCs operating in India hit 1,650.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's services exports are registering healthy growth rates and the sector should aspire to reach $450 billion in exports, overtaking merchandise shipments, in the next financial year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The goods trade is facing headwinds in the current global situation, he added.

The services sector should be targeting $450 billion in exports in 2025-26 and about $385-390 billion this fiscal, he said here while addressing the Inaugural Session of Nasscom Global Confluence 2025.

"You should overtake merchandise exports next year," Goyal said, adding that "as I see the figures coming in, and the growth has been scorching in the services side".

 

In 2023-24, the services exports stood at $341 billion, an increase of 4.85 per cent over the previous year.

Also Read

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US discuss reciprocal tariffs, 1st phase of bilateral trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Centre assures exporters will protect their interests amid US tariff threat

PremiumPiyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal likely to visit US later this month with revised tariff offer

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Will keep India's interests on top in US trade talks: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India is closely monitoring trade talks with US, says FM Sitharaman

In April-February 2024-25, the services exports increased 14.1 per cent to $354.9 billion.

On the other hand, goods exports contracted 3.1 per cent year-on-year to $437 billion in 2023-24. This year in April-February, the goods exports were up 0.06 per cent at $395.6 billion.

"We should aspire for much more aggressive targets," he added.

The minister also said that achieving 15-18 per cent growth in services exports is feasible as newer technologies get introduced and a greater number of Global Capability Centres of multinational companies open up in the country.

Goyal said at last count the number of GCCs operating in India hit 1,650.

He said that while information technology and information technology-enabled services account for $200 billion of total services exports, other growth areas for services like tourism, accounting and financial services are coming back in a big way.

Goyal, however, said the IT and ITeS will have to remain at the forefront.

He said because of the learnings during Covid while delivering services remotely, the complaints over the non-availability of enough H1B visas are hardly heard.

The minister said he would still prefer that more and more services be delivered from remote locations and not from client locations as it would add to the competitiveness of the services by reducing costs.

Another benefit of delivery from home would be that salaries are paid in India. Taxes on salaries will also be collected in India and will boost the economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manappuram Finance

Bain Capital to invest Rs 4,835 crore in Manappuram Finance for 18% stake

Cape Town, South Africa

South African Tourism sees India as top APAC mkt for international arrivals

PremiumUPI

UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

PayU

Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU buys 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions

Grok

Govt to check Grok's responses for possible violations of India laws

Topics : Piyush Goyal India's service sector Nasscom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon