Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SICSem begins India's first end-to-end chip manufacturing project in Odisha

SICSem begins India's first end-to-end chip manufacturing project in Odisha

The integrated facility, expected to be operational by 2027-28, will have a capacity of processing 60,000 SiC wafers annually and packaging about 9.6 crore units

Renewable energy, climate

Silicon carbide chips are used for handling high voltage application in products like renewable energy, electric vehicle, power inverters, etc. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power electronics chip company SiCSem performed ground breaking ceremony here on Saturday for setting up the country's first end-to-end silicon carbide semiconductor production plant entailing investment of about Rs 2,000 crore.

The integrated facility, expected to be operational by 2027-28, will have a capacity of processing 60,000 SiC wafers annually and packaging about 9.6 crore units.

"?Our dream of bringing advanced technology to Odisha is coming true today, and our special focus is on enabling a seamless integration of industry and academia.

"In this regard, we are partnering with IIT Bhubaneswar for a semiconductor research lab. I recently had the honour of approving Rs 4.95 crore from the MPLAD for establishing the NaMo Semiconductor Lab," Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on the occasion through a video message.

 

Silicon carbide chips are used for handling high voltage application in products like renewable energy, electric vehicle, power inverters, etc.

Also Read

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

electricity, power sector

India's power output growth slows in September as industrial momentum eases

NTPC

Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Thermal power segment to attract ₹2.3 trn investments over 3 yrs: Crisil

NSE

NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, electronics industries have grown six times in the last 11 years and India's electronics export increased eight times in 12 years.

"We are now third largest exporter of electronic items in the world... I urge the state government to take up semiconductor industries aggressively.

"The Centre will support Odisha in all matters. We can together make reforms and policy for the development of the sector. Odisha should make a Data Centre policy as all major industries across the world are now interested to have their Data Centre in India," Vaishnaw said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with state's electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling, along with senior officials from the state government, were present at the event.

SiCSem Pvt Ltd Managing Director Guru Thalapaneni said the integrated facility will have a capacity of processing 60,000 SiC wafers annually and packaging approximately 9.6 crore units.

SiCSem, a subsidiary of Archean Chemical Industries, project for setting silicon carbide chip project was approved by the cabinet on August 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, electricity

India's Oct power consumption dips 6% to 132 billion units on mild weather

nipah virus kerala

ICMR seeks industry partners to develop indigenous antibodies against Nipah

Netflix

Netflix, YRF team up to stream classics including 'DDLJ', Veer-Zaara'

Pfizer

Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

mgnrega, rural employment, india economy, job demand, government scheme, labour budget, rural development

Demand for work under MGNREGA falls 35% in October, shows datapremium

Topics : Industry News power Odisha Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon