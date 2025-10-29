Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

The Power Ministry and the Ministry of Finance are discussing the final details of the bailout, with an announcement expected in the February budget, said two of the government sources

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

Despite three federal bailouts worth billions of dollars over two decades, state-run power distributors remain financially strained, unable to recover costs due to deeply subsidised tariffs.

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is considering a bailout exceeding 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) for debt-laden state-run power distribution companies.

To receive the bailout funds, the states will be required to privatise their electric utilities and transfer managerial control or keep control but list them on a stock exchange, according to three government officials and a document outlining the plan prepared by the Indian Ministry of Power.

The plan marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's toughest reform push yet to overhaul the chronically inefficient state-run electricity distribution companies, seen as the weakest link in India's energy chain.

The Power Ministry and the Ministry of Finance are discussing the final details of the bailout, with an announcement expected in the February budget, said two of the government sources.

 

The ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Also Read

electricity, power sector

India's power output growth slows in September as industrial momentum eases

NTPC

Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Thermal power segment to attract ₹2.3 trn investments over 3 yrs: Crisil

NSE

NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

Electricity, Energy

Power consumption dips slightly by 1.5% to 150.04 bn units in June

Under the proposal, at least 20% of the state's total power consumption must be met by private companies and the states must assume part of the retailer's debt, according to the Power Ministry presentation.

To do so the states can choose to privatise their distribution operations for access to loans to pay off existing debt under two options.

First, the states can create a new distribution company, divest 51% of the equity, which will enable them to access a 50-year interest-free loan for the privatised company's debt, along with access to low-interest federal loans for five years, the presentation showed.

The second option would let states privatise up to 26% of the equity of an existing state-owned power distribution company in exchange for access to low-interest loans from the federal government for five years, it showed.

Alternatively, states that do not decide to transfer managerial control through privatisation must list their utilities on a recognised stock exchange within three years.

States that choose to list would receive low-interest loans from the federal government for infrastructure management, the presentation showed.

DEBT AND LOSSES

The state power retailers have accumulated losses of 7.08 trillion rupees ($80.6 billion) and outstanding debt of 7.42 trillion rupees ($84.4 billion) as of March 2024, the document showed.

Despite three federal bailouts worth billions of dollars over two decades, state-run power distributors remain financially strained, unable to recover costs due to deeply subsidised tariffs.

Private companies such as Adani Power, Reliance Power, Tata Power, CESC and Torrent Power are expected to benefit from the reforms as they are likely to gain stakes in the state companies.

Past efforts to privatise India's state-run power distribution firms have faced resistance from employees and opposition parties, which has stalled reforms.

"Privatisation is much needed to improve both financial and operational metrics of many power distribution companies. However, this move could face some resistance and will require strong political will," said Debabrat Ghosh, Head of India, Aurora Energy.

Only a handful of distribution zones - including national capital Delhi and industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat - are privatised.

The government is working on amending the law in the next parliament session to allow private firms to use existing state-run networks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

copper

India's copper demand rose by 9.3% to 1,878 kilo tonnes in FY25: Report

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

Sugar

ISMA seeks higher ethanol quota, warns on sugarcane farmer payments

gaming

Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

investment

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

Topics : power Power distribution Discoms indian government industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon