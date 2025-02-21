Friday, February 21, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Striking Samsung India workers call for massive protests on March 8

Striking Samsung India workers call for massive protests on March 8

This comes a day after the management suspended 14 more union members

labour strike, samsung

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a sign of further escalation of the workers' strike at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), announced a massive strike across industrial units in Kancheepuram on March 8.
 
This comes a day after the management suspended 14 more union members, following protests and efforts to stop work inside the unit. The strike, which started on February 5, entered its 17th day on Friday.
 
"We are going to give a notice for holding a strike in all 58 industrial units in the Kancheepuram belt on March 8. We will seek support from other unions as well," said E. Muthukumar, district secretary, CITU Kancheepuram.
   
On Thursday, tension intensified at the unit as workers’ protests disrupted production, forcing out contract workers.

More From This Section

Invest Kerala Global Summit

Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

telecom spectrum

Trai recommends slashing authorisation charges for DTH, radio services

food processing, potato, production, PLI scheme

Indian food processing industry to reach $700 billion by 2030: PHDCCI

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

A23 Rummy, A23 Poker

Head Digital Works acquires Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 cr

Topics : Samsung India Workers strike Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon