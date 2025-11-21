Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tamil Nadu inks pact with ANSR to boost GCC investments, create 10K jobs

Tamil Nadu inks pact with ANSR to boost GCC investments, create 10K jobs

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for technology, innovation and high-value global services

GCC, tech

ANSR has established over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with ANSR, a global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centres for fortune 500 companies, the government said.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for technology, innovation and high-value global services.

Leveraging Tamil Nadu's dedicated GCC policy, unparalleled employability, and fastest growing tech workforce, the collaboration with ANSR is expected to generate significant investments, advance innovation capabilities and create more than 10,000 high-value GCC jobs in Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

"Through this partnership, ANSR will help bring in the next wave of global corporations. We will support them with policy enablement, fast approvals, site selection and strong talent linkages," Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said.

 

"We want Tamil Nadu to be the world's most competitive GCC destination. You see the momentum already-technology, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance, engineering, aerospace and retail companies have chosen our State. They come because of our talent, our infrastructure and the stability of this government, " he was quoted as saying in a press release issued late on November 20.

Also Read

global capability centres, GCC

Tamil Nadu, ANSR sign MoU to accelerate GCC growth and global investments

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM slams Centre over rejection of plea on paddy moisture norms

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa

78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin slams Centre for rejecting Coimbatore, Madurai Metro projects

As part of the MoU, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Dr Darez Ahamed exchanged documents with ANSR Founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja in the presence of the Minister on the occasion.

ANSR has established over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The company offers 21 years of operational expertise and has enabled over 12 million sq ft of supporting real estate infrastructure. The expertise of ANSR spans across AI engineering, cybersecurity, product development, digital commerce, research and development, and data science.

ANSR Founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja said, "Tamil Nadu has all the ingredients to become the world's most competitive GCC destination with strong talent, world-class infrastructure, progressive governance, and a thriving innovation ecosystem."  "We are excited to partner with the Government to bring the next generation of global enterprises of the State," he said.

This Memorandum of Understanding represents a major step in Tamil Nadu's ongoing journey to become the premier global destination for GCCs, reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready digital economy that supports innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive growth, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

polyester, polyester yarn

DGTR begins probe against dumping of polyester yarn by Chinese firms

solar, solar power, china

Top Indian solar state, Rajasthan, blocks 3.2 GW coal plan for clean energy

Industry

SC's green clearance ruling recall could push ahead stalled projectspremium

insurance

DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance stops import of Russian crude oil into Jamnagar's SEZ refinery

Topics : Tamil Nadu Indian investments into GCC technology industry Jobs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon