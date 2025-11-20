DPDP norms to push insurers to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

The insurance industry will have to make additional technology-related investments and construct an effective consent mechanism in order to comply with the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) norms, industry experts said.
While the insurers have budgeted some amount for the implementation of the DPDP norms, the remaining expenses will be budgeted in an annual operating cycle as it will require considerable capex and opex investment. Having said that, the industry is still assessing the implications of the norms and the changes required to be made in this regard.
The DPDP rules, which came into effect on Friday, said that companies have to implement a data protection and consent management system by November 2026, and the systems for data mapping or seeking individualised consent must be put in place by May 2027.
“We have mobilised the teams internally to comply with the requirements. The Act is quite in line with our operating philosophy of sharing the customer data in a secure manner with full accountability. The phased timelines give us the room to create sustainable processes and build privacy-centric frameworks in every business process,” said Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
“I understand that the compliance needs significant transition effort and changing existing processes, plus there is complexity of aligning the partnership ecosystem with this complexity,” he added.
Also Read
Meanwhile, another insurer said that “Insurers will have to incur tech spending which is more infrastructure and IT components related. We will also require some additional staff to manage it. However, we are yet to decide how much; we are still going through it.”
In addition, according to experts, it is the consent mechanism that is more important and will require additional effort from insurers considering the amount of information collected during the underwriting process. It is also important for insurers to make the consent mechanism simpler for policyholders.
“I don’t expect the tech spend to be very large. Mainly, the effort and investment will be needed to create a consent mechanism — creating the backend tables, cleaning up the data, being able to continuously refresh it and store it in our database, and then being able to reflect it accordingly in the front-end journals,” said Pallavi Malani, managing director and partner, Insurance, BCG, adding that to give the customer clear visibility of the data sources that exist today, given many insurers are legacy players, the systems will have to be created, and they will need to be developed in an automated, tech-driven way.