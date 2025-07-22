Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Tata Communications, AWS join hands to establish long-distance data network

Tata Communications, AWS join hands to establish long-distance data network

Tata Communications partners with AWS to create a robust national network connecting Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, supporting AI and machine learning workloads across India

Through this network, AWS will provide high-bandwidth, low-latency connections to its clients using AI (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Tata Communications, part of the Tata Group, will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to set up a long-distance network connecting AWS’ data centre regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad with the company’s Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.
 
“The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) workloads across India,” Tata Communications said in a press release.
 
Through this network, AWS will provide high-bandwidth, low-latency connections to its clients using AI, while also ensuring security, availability, and performance between the three AWS locations, the companies added in the press note. 
   
Additionally, the long-distance network will feature “express routes with ultra-low latency” to ensure seamless data transfer and processing capabilities essential for compute-intensive AI and ML workloads.
 
“By building a tailored network solution, we’re ushering in an AI era in India, reinforcing our position as the long-term partner of choice for global technology leaders,” said Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services at Tata Communications.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

