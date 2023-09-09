Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Telecom Bill likely to stipulate authorisation regime for OTT apps

The proposed licensing regime had unsettled several tech firms which had warned that multiple regulations will stall the growth of the OTT communications industry

Whatsapp, messaging app, social media, tech, software, facebook, data, privacy

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Instead of a licensing regime proposed in earlier versions, the Telecom Bill will likely stipulate an 'authorisation regime' for over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps such as Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, and others, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

An official was quoted as saying that the final version of the telecom bill will also discard any authorisation or even permit system for service layer apps such as e-commerce, gaming apps, and payment gateways.

The proposed licensing regime has unsettled several tech firms, which had warned that multiple regulations will stall the growth of the OTT communications industry.

A senior government official told ET that even though the licensing regime is not feasible, OTT communication apps cannot function without any regulation. The authorisation regime will list out the necessary dos and don'ts for such apps.

Another official was quoted as saying that these rules for OTT messaging apps will be released soon after the draft of the bill is finished.

In a draft of the bill released in 2022, the Centre had proposed to include OTT messaging apps as well as internet-based communication and broadcasting services under the term "telecommunications".

Also Read

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Telecom regulator to meet OTT cos on action against phishing, spam calls

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Trai to start consultation on regulation of OTT apps soon: Report

India, US express support for building resilient semiconductor supply chain

Now, Aiims-like institute for animal health in Delhi on the cards

Govt discusses 2 new criteria for import of information technology hardware

Auditors shows a heightened sense of risk and exiting big-name clients

Trai's latest recommendations likely to help FM radio find lost signal


That would have meant that OTT messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and others would have had to acquire a licence to operate in India.

Another official said that the definition of telecommunications could be expanded irrespective of whether such messages have been rearranged or have undergone some form of computation. Even though OTTs are not explicitly mentioned, the proposal is to modify the definition of what constitutes a message, by including sign, signal, text, image, video, sound, etc. Therefore, he added that any platform or app that provides these will fall under the Telecom Bill's ambit indirectly.
Topics : OTT users Telecom industry telecom sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon