Three new nano fertiliser plants to be set up by PSUs, firms: Govt

The minister highlighted the steps taken to promote the use of nano fertilisers and said the central government has pursued with the states on use of nano fertilisers at various forums

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, in her written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the government is not directly involved in setting up of nano fertiliser plants across the country.

The government on Tuesday said three more nano fertiliser plants will be set up with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles per annum by private and public fertiliser companies.

Overall seven nano-urea plants have been set up by fertiliser companies with a total production capacity of all these nano-urea plants presently in operation at 27.22 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

Further, three nano DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) plants have been set up by fertilizer companies with a total production capacity of all these nano DAP plants presently in operation at 7.64 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

 

In addition to this, "PSUs and other fertilizer companies have intimated about setting up of 3 more nano fertilizer plants, with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles (500 ml equivalent) per annum," she said.

The minister said since inception, fertilizer companies have sold 10.68 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea and 2.75 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano DAP across all regions of the nation, including tribal-dominated regions.

The minister highlighted the steps taken to promote the use of nano fertilisers and said the central government has pursued with the states on use of nano fertilisers at various forums.

Nano-urea and nano-DAP are made available at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) by the companies. Nano-urea has been included under the monthly supply plan issued by the Department of Fertilizers regularly.

The ministry in collaboration with fertilizer companies has initiated a Maha Abhiyan for adoption of Nano DAP in all 15 agro-climatic zones of the country through consultations and field-level demonstrations.

Further, the ministry in collaboration with fertilizer companies has also launched campaigns for field-level demonstrations and awareness programs of nano-urea plus in 100 districts of the country, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

