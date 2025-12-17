Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Experts call for adoption of innovative materials in road construction

Experts call for adoption of innovative materials in road construction

At present, road construction is one of the country's biggest sources of environmental pollution, accounting for 37 per cent of emissions

Road safety experts have stressed the need to develop innovative solutions, best practices, and policies for sustainable, safe road construction, as traditional materials face sustainability and environmental impact challenges.

Speaking at an event organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF), the Central Road Research Institute (CCRI) director, Manoranjan Parida, said on Tuesday that India's infrastructure growth is happening at an unprecedented scale, resulting in tremendous demand for materials whose extraction is depleting the environment.

"At the same time, we are facing a parallel crisis of waste generation. Plastic, steel slag, red mud, construction and demolition debris, and municipal solid waste are all posing serious disposal challenges," Parida added.

 

He said that to meet the challenge of waste management, including plastic, steel slag, and red mud, which are all posing serious disposal challenges, CRRI has developed innovative materials and technologies for use in road construction, including Steel Slag technology using processed steel slag, a waste product from the steel industry, as a substitute for natural aggregates in road construction.

Also, speaking at the event, IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said despite major advances in the road infrastructure sector, the country still stands at the crossroads of safety, sustainability, and innovation.

"We must reaffirm our commitment to building safe, efficient, and sustainable roads. The Road to Vision Zero aims for Carbon Zero and Fatality Zero," Kapila added.

He added that for smart, sustainable infrastructure development, green highways and resilient road designs are needed, supported by climate-adaptive materials and low-carbon technologies.

At present, road construction is one of the country's biggest sources of environmental pollution, accounting for 37 per cent of emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

