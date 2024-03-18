Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Two tankers with Russia's Urals oil idle for weeks off West Coast of India

It remains unclear why they have been idling but there are growing signs that western sanctions are disrupting the fleet of tankers moving Russian oil

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sherry Su


Two tankers carrying Russian flagship Urals crude have been idling off the West Coast of India for more than three weeks without any indication of when they will unload.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Aframax tanker Crude Centurion arrived at the West Coast of India on Feb. 21, about 100 miles away from Sikka, its destination. Another, the Afragold, had been floating nearby since Feb. 29 after briefly signaling Mundra. Both loaded about 700,000 barrels of Urals from Russian Baltic sea port Primorsk in January. 

It remains unclear why they have been idling but there are growing signs that western sanctions are disrupting the fleet of tankers moving Russian oil. 

Tankers transporting the nation’s barrels have been doing strange things following a ramp up in US sanctions targeting traders and shipping companies moving the nation’s petroleum. Over the past few months, several tankers idled in the Indian Ocean for days before discharging in Indian ports or diverting to Middle East. 

Russia’s Sokol crude was hit hardest by tightened sanctions. At its height, the stranded oil amounted to as much as 18 million barrels earlier this year after Indian refiners shunned the grade. The backlog is finally clearing up with most tanker heading to China after idling weeks in water. 

Shipments of Urals have been relatively undisturbed.

Afragold is managed by a firm called Universal Tanker Mgmt UTM-MAI, according to the Equasis international maritime database. A Malta phone number listed for the company didn’t work. Crude Centurion is managed by Athens-based Stealth Maritime Corp. A person answering the phone said nobody was available to comment because it’s a public holiday in Greece.

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Gulf crudes make a comeback as Russian Urals grade turns expensive

Indian Oil, RIL tap Iraqi oil wells amid surging cost of Russian Urals

Indian Coast Guard ship rescues man who fell into sea off Mumbai coast

Nippon India Mutual Fund looking to increase presence in UP: CEO Sikka

Insurance sector received Rs 54,000 crore FDI in 9 years, says DFS Secy

Ombudsman or not? Ministry to call meet with airlines and airports

Centre likely to drag defaulters of FAME scheme to Delhi High Court

QCOs of only three ministries exempted from imports under AA/EOU/SEZ

Exporters need to follow new British rules to avail duty benefits: DGFT

Topics : Crude Oil Russia oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon