90% of GCCs plan to harness AI, ML in 2-3 years, says ANSR report

About 90 per cent of global capability centres (GCCs) in India plan to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cognitive computing in the next 2-3 years, according to consulting firm ANSR’s Q4 GCC Quarterly Landscape.

The newly established GCCs in India are focused on advancing both tech and non-tech capabilities to drive innovation and enhance organisational efficiencies on a global scale. These GCCs are prioritising the development of talent and technology, while also enhancing capabilities in areas such as generative AI (GenAI), AI, ML, data analytics, and cloud computing.

The report stated that over three-fourths of new GCCs support critical business goals as ‘centres of excellence’ by leveraging advanced tech capabilities like AI/ML, data analytics, robotic process automation, and cloud services.

Operating as an extension of the corporate headquarters, GCCs serve as invaluable ‘sandboxes’ for the seamless implementation of new technologies where innovative ideas can be tested and refined. “Within this environment, ideas for the implementation of new technologies can be systematically conceived, rigorously tested, and seamlessly integrated into the overarching strategic framework of the enterprise,” the report said.

The GCC serves as a ‘controlled incubator’ for GenAI, providing a structured environment for constructing use cases, conducting experimentation, and creating sandbox environments, the report said. This controlled setting offers a safe space for testing and refinement, allowing the seamless transition of successful initiatives to the broader organisational framework.

Combining GenAI’s cognitive capabilities with GCC’s strategic strength creates a ‘symbiotic relationship’ that can drive retail businesses toward new frontiers. According to McKinsey, GenAI will deliver $190 billion in business value to retailers and consumer goods companies. Leaders are leveraging GenAI to enable a range of use cases aimed at reshaping customer experiences and unlocking new points of difference to help them get ahead.

The ANSR report also highlights that the trend among companies establishing GCCs of all sizes necessitates a standardised approach. This, in turn, calls for the creation of a ‘Super App’ for GCCs which would help streamline the setup process offering pre-defined workflows, best practices, and automated functionalities.