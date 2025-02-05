Business Standard

Govt expands quality compliance requirements for over 150 products

The BIS will oversee the implementation of these orders, and the list covers a diverse range of products including vacuum cleaners, stainless steel utensils, and massage appliances

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said it has listed out 150-odd products in advance for better awareness purpose.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 05 2025

The government has expanded quality compliance requirements by mandating Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for over 150 products, ranging from household appliances to industrial materials, in a move aimed at ensuring stricter safety and performance standards.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said it has listed out 150-odd products in advance for better awareness purpose. The scope of these mandatory standards is extended to various sectors with varied enforcement dates for different sectors.

The BIS will oversee the implementation of these orders, and the list covers a diverse range of products including vacuum cleaners, stainless steel utensils, and massage appliances.

For electrical appliances operating on 250V single-phase or 415V three-phase power, the compliance deadline is set for March 20.

 

In the furniture industry, manufacturers must comply with quality norms for products such as block boards, plywood, and wooden flush doors.

The steel sector faces regulations for items including hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel strips, while the household segment covers everything from electric water heaters to solar water heating systems.

"QCOs are designed to prevent the import of substandard goods and ensure consumer access to high-quality products," a senior official said.

The number of products under QCO coverage has witnessed a significant jump from 106 in 2014 to over 732 products by October 2024.

The move aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing standards while curbing the influx of low-quality imports.

The chemical and petrochemical sector will also see new standards for various fatty acids, including those derived from palm, rice bran, and coconut sources.

First Published: Feb 05 2025

