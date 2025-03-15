Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / BIS cracks down on e-commerce giants over non-certified products

BIS cracks down on e-commerce giants over non-certified products

During a raid on March 7 at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, BIS officials seized 215 toys and 24 hand blenders that lacked the mandatory BIS certification

e-commerce

In severe cases, violators could face imprisonment of up to two years under Section 17 of the BIS Act. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted raids on warehouses of major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, seizing thousands of uncertified consumer products, the consumer affairs ministry said on Saturday.

During a raid on March 7 at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, BIS officials seized 215 toys and 24 hand blenders that lacked the mandatory BIS certification, an official statement said.

A similar operation at the e-commerce giant's Gurugram facility in February yielded 58 aluminium foils, 34 metallic water bottles, 25 toys, 20 hand blenders, 7 PVC cables, 2 food mixers and 1 speaker -- all without proper certification.

 

At a Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram, operated by Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, authorities confiscated 534 stainless steel vacuum-insulated bottles, 134 toys and 41 speakers that failed to meet the required standards.

BIS's investigations revealed that many of these non-certified products were linked to Techvision International Pvt Ltd.

Also Read

Blinkit

Blinkit starts delivering Apple products in 10 minutes in selected cities

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart halts non-veg delivery in select cities on Mahashivratri

Online shopping, quick commerce, zepto

India's qcom may struggle to maintain current growth: Blume Ventures

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

IFFCO

Iffco warns against unauthorised sale of its products on e-com platforms

Following this lead, subsequent raids at two of the company's Delhi facilities uncovered approximately 7,000 electric water heaters, 4,000 electric food mixers, 95 electric room heaters, and 40 gas stoves without BIS certification.

According to the ministry, the seized items included products from brands such as Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly.

"BIS has already filed two court cases against Techvision International for violations of the BIS Act, 2016. Additional cases are in the process of being filed for other seizure operations," the ministry noted.

Offenders face penalties starting at Rs 2 lakh, which may extend up to ten times the value of non-compliant goods sold or offered for sale.

In severe cases, violators could face imprisonment of up to two years under Section 17 of the BIS Act.

The standards authority has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Myntra, and BigBasket, directing them to ensure that only BIS-certified products are listed where certification is mandatory.

During its surveillance activities, BIS has identified that several non-certified products are being sold on these e-commerce platforms, the statement said.

Non-certified products include those that do not bear the ISI mark or bear an ISI mark with an invalid licence number. These non-certified products pose significant safety risks to consumers as they have not undergone independent third-party testing to ensure they meet minimum safety and performance standards.

Consumers have been advised to use the BIS Care App to verify product certification authenticity and report non-compliant items.

The seizures highlight growing concerns over consumer safety as numerous non-certified products continue to be sold online despite government regulations requiring mandatory certification for items like pressure cookers, electrical appliances, and children's toys.

BIS emphasised that market surveillance activities will continue as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumer interests and ensure compliance with safety standards.

More From This Section

Meity

Electronics poised to become world's largest manufacturing sector: Centre

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Realty firms buy 6,000 acres for Rs 90,000 cr in 2 yrs on strong demand

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLAT directs investigation against order passed by Chennai bench of NCLT

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Two electronics clusters worth Rs 1,112 cr to be set up in TN: Vaishnaw

consumer goods, FMCG

Govt building ecosystem to resolve consumer complaints pre-litigation: Secy

Topics : E-commerce sellers Amazon Bureau of Indian Standards Flipkart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon