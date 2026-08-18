Vizhinjam Port begins EXIM operations, opens gateway for India's trade

Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday commenced full-fledged export-import (EXIM) operations, marking its transition from a high-performing transshipment hub to a gateway for Indian trade and global markets.

This will allow European-bound cargo to reach its destination in just 24 days, versus almost two months now from South India. The Vizhinjam investment is part of the Adani Group’s wider commitment to Kerala and its infrastructure-led growth. This comes as the port is set to witness a ₹16,000-crore Phase 2 expansion that will raise annual capacity to 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by December 2028, while creating more than 5,000 additional direct and indirect jobs and catalysing a wider trade, logistics and industrial ecosystem in Kerala.

With the Phase 2 investment, the Adani Group’s cumulative investment in the Vizhinjam project will reach ₹30,000 crore, the largest investment committed by any business house in Kerala.

Calling the beginning of EXIM operations Kerala's gateway to the world, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, "The challenge before us is to make the most of this opportunity through Mission Samudra, with Vizhinjam as its base, stronger road and rail connectivity and greater private investment. The government will allocate ₹3,200 crore for land acquisition for the Ring Road, while discussions have already begun to bring in private investment.”

The shift to EXIM operations has wider implications for the efficiency of India’s maritime trade. This arrangement can reduce reliance on overseas transshipment hubs, shorten transit time and improve supply chain efficiency. The investment reflects the Group’s role in expanding critical infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and supporting a more conducive environment for business and investment in the state, said a statement.

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport operator, said, “It is the opening of a new gateway connecting Kerala's talent, India's enterprise and the aspirations of millions to global markets.” He said the port’s purpose extends beyond cargo movement, serving India’s aspirations for self-reliance, global competitiveness and maritime leadership.

With its location just 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes, a natural 18-20-metre draft and the ability to handle Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), Vizhinjam strengthens India’s position on the global maritime trade map.

The significance of Vizhinjam extends to India’s maritime competitiveness. More than 75 per cent of India’s container transshipment cargo is currently handled through foreign ports, adding logistics costs and transit time. Vizhinjam’s EXIM operations will help address this structural dependence and strengthen India’s ability to retain greater value from its maritime trade.

Located close to major East-West shipping routes, Vizhinjam has already demonstrated its ability to operate at global scale. Commercial operations commenced on December 3, 2024, and the port has since handled more than 2.28 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and 1,100 vessels, including over 80 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). It crossed 1 million TEUs in just 10 months and 2 million TEUs in 18 months. It also handled MSC Irina, a 399.99-metre vessel with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, the largest container vessel to visit India.

The initial EXIM catchment covers Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, giving businesses across South India more direct access to international shipping networks. The port is expected to support the competitiveness of manufacturing and commercial centres such as Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, while driving demand for logistics, warehousing, freight forwarding and related services. The development is also expected to create more than 5,000 additional direct and indirect jobs, opening new opportunities across the wider maritime and logistics ecosystem.

With this transition, Vizhinjam is set to play a larger role in India’s global trade ambitions, while creating new opportunities for businesses and industries across South India, the statement added.