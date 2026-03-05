Women startup founders get just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by men: Report

Women entrepreneurs in India receive a disproportionately small share of startup funding, with female founders securing just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by their male counterparts, according to a new report. The data underscores the persistent gender gap in capital allocation, even as the country’s startup ecosystem continues to expand rapidly.

The findings of the report by Kalaari Capital , titled The ₹4 Problem: Women Founders and the Market Gap Hiding in Plain Sight, show that even as women enter STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and competitive exams in historic numbers, they remain just 0.6 times as likely to emerge as founders.

The report also directly challenges one of the most persistent narratives — that the pipeline of women founders is weak. According to available data, the country has seen a 1.7-times increase in girls enrolled in high school STEM between 2013 and 2024, a two-fold increase in women registering for JEE between 2015 and 2025, and women currently account for a significant share of STEM graduates. Essentially, women are present in STEM education but remain underrepresented in elite startup-producing institutions.

While women represent 38 per cent of venture capital analysts across firms, they account for only 16 per cent at the partner level, where capital allocation decisions are made, the report added.

Vani Kola, managing director and founder of Kalaari Capital, said: “This isn’t a story about capability. It’s a story about opportunity. When capital concentrates around pattern-matched familiarity — the same schools, the same companies, the same networks — blind spots emerge. Blind spots create inefficiency. And inefficiency, for those willing to see it, creates opportunity. The funding gap isn’t just a question of equality. It’s a failure of price discovery. When an entire category of founders is systematically underestimated, it requires deliberate catalysts to bridge that gap. Until then, the market remains unequal.”