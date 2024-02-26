Sensex (    %)
                        
Yellow peas import allowed after registration under monitoring system: DGFT

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import is permitted without the MIP (Minimum Import Price) and port restriction conditions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Import of yellow peas is allowed after registration under the import monitoring system with immediate effect for all consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before April 30, according to a commerce ministry notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import is permitted without the MIP (Minimum Import Price) and port restriction conditions.
However, the imports are subjected "to registration under the import monitoring system, with immediate effect for all import consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before April 30, 2024," the DGFT notification said.
During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.

Topics : yellow peas imports trade

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

