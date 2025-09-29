Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

Healthy Mode, featuring an AI-powered Healthy Score, seeks to help users make better food choices, focusing on nutrition

Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, announced the launch of Healthy Mode on the platform (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepinder Goyal, founder-CEO of Zomato, on Monday announced the launch of a new 'Healthy Mode' on the food delivery platform, aimed at helping users make healthier choices.
 
“For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy,” Goyal stated in a post on X.
 
“That weighed on me, because when we say our mission is ‘better food for more people’, the ‘better’ has to mean something deeper. Today, we’ve taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We’re launching Healthy Mode on Zomato,” he added.
   
Concerns over India's fast-food culture
 
The announcement comes amid growing concerns over India’s fast-food culture. Critics have warned that ultra-processed meals high in sugar and palm oil may harm public health, while medical practitioners have highlighted junk food addiction driven by inexpensive, convenient meals.

Goyal’s post explained that every dish in Healthy Mode now features a 'Healthy Score', ranging from 'Low to Super', based on factors that matter for health: protein, complex carbs, fibre, and micronutrients, rather than calories alone.
 
“This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right,” he added.
 
AI-powered scoring system
 
Goyal further explained that the scoring is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and restaurant data. “Behind the scenes it’s AI and restaurant data doing the heavy lifting, but what you’ll see is simple: a clear explanation of what makes a dish healthy, and why,” he said.
 
Partnership with Air India, MakeMyTrip
 
Last week, Air India partnered with Zomato to offer combined travel and food rewards. The tie-up links Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato, allowing users to earn travel rewards on every food delivery above ₹499.
 
Online travel company MakeMyTrip has also partnered with Zomato, enabling train passengers to order meals directly to their seats. Services include on-train food delivery, live Passenger Name Record (PNR) status updates, and real-time train tracking until passengers reach their destination.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

