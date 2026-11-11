Art Mumbai paints a bigger canvas with 94 galleries in its fourth edition

Mumbai’s art calendar peaks this week as Art Mumbai returns to the Mahalaxmi Race Course for its fourth edition, running from November 12-15. The timing is opportune. 360 One’s The Collector’s Guide 2026 reports that the Indian art market recorded a decade-high turnover of ₹2,543 crore in 2025, with India posting one of the strongest sell-through rates among major Asian auction markets.

A broader palette

This year’s edition brings together 94 exhibitors, 73 from India and 21 from overseas. Six international galleries are making their Art Mumbai debut. Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, Night Gallery, Rizq Art Gallery and Niru Ratnam are participating in an art fair in India for the first time, while Rajiv Menon Contemporary joins the fair as a debutant. They are joined by returning names such as Lisson Gallery and Galleria Continua.

The Indian contingent includes 62 returning galleries, among them Experimenter, Chemould Prescott Road, DAG, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery. Eleven new exhibitors are joining this year, including Gallery Maskara, Phillips Antiques, Pristine Contemporary, Muziris Contemporary, Kumar Gallery and Gallery Veda.

Since its launch in 2023, the fair has established a platform for modern and contemporary art from India and around the world. Cofounder Minal Vazirani says the aim is to make it “an important annual moment for Mumbai”, drawing the art world to the city while giving local audiences access to a wider range of artistic practices. Growing international participation, she adds, creates opportunities for exchange between Indian and overseas galleries, collectors and cultural practitioners.

Inside the collector’s frame

The fair’s theme this year is Where Collections Take Shape, and one of its most anticipated presentations reflects this idea. The Dabriwala Foundation, which has previously exhibited at the Barbican and Tate Modern, will present Vyakta Avyakta: The Manifest and the Unmanifest, an exhibition drawn from its private collection and featuring works largely unseen by the public.

Foundation representative Surbhit Dabriwala says the exhibition aims to bring a private collection into the public domain while expanding the foundation’s ability to exhibit, lend, publish and educate.

Among the works on view is Rouen by Akbar Padamsee, inspired by Monet’s celebrated studies of the city’s cathedral. While Monet focused on the changing light across the façade, Padamsee turns his attention to the cathedral’s structural form.

S H Raza’s Congo is also on display. Although Raza never visited the country, the forests of Madhya Pradesh, which he knew from childhood, offered him a kindred landscape. The painting channels that primordial, chaotic energy. Dabriwala singles out an untitled work by V S Gaitonde as the most difficult piece in the collection to acquire.

These artists feature prominently in The Collector’s Guide 2026, which catalogues the highest-selling works by 15 defining South Asian artists, including M F Husain, Tyeb Mehta, F N Souza, Raza and Gaitonde. Visitors to the fair will also have an opportunity to encounter works by these artists that have rarely been seen in public.

Where art meets its audience

Alongside the gallery booths, the programme includes a Speaker Series featuring artists, curators, institutional leaders and cultural practitioners, as well as guided walks, a sculpture park and performances. An expanded food and beverage offering is also designed to encourage visitors to spend more time at the fair and explore it at their own pace.

The founders say this breadth of programming is deliberate. “We have also seen the audience evolve,” says Cofounder Nakul Dev Chawla, noting that the fair now attracts established collectors, new collectors, art professionals and first-time visitors. “Our intention has been to make the fair accessible to people at different stages of their engagement with art, while retaining the depth that experienced collectors look for.”

Vazirani echoes this sentiment. “We want people to feel comfortable coming to Art Mumbai, spending time with the works, asking questions and discovering something new, without necessarily approaching the fair with the intention of buying.”

Looking beyond the fair, Chawla sees both strengths and gaps in India’s art ecosystem. The country, he says, has a strong foundation of artistic talent, galleries, collectors and cultural institutions, while international engagement with South Asian art continues to grow. However, “we need greater investment in institutional infrastructure, more opportunities for artists, and sustained engagement between institutions, galleries, collectors and audiences”, he says. Accessibility and education, he adds, are equally important to fostering wider and more informed engagement with art.