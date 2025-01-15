Business Standard

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: BookMyShow issues guidelines; check details

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: BookMyShow issues guidelines; check details

The highly anticipated Coldplay's India tour will take place on January 18, 19, and 21. Here's all the important information you need to know

Coldplay

Coldplay | Image: Wikimedia commons

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

The preparations have begun for Coldplay's highly anticipated India tour, scheduled to be held at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on January 18, 19, and 21.
 
Ticketing aggregator BookmyShow has issued security guidelines for the Coldplay concerts on Sunday. BookMyShow has shared a post on Instagram that states several checks and balances to ensure a smooth and fair experience for all valid ticket holders.

Guidelines for attendants

According to the guidelines, people attending the concert should carry a copy of government ID proof along with a soft copy of a government ID proof of the primary transactor.
 
People attending the concert will also be provided with wristbands which will act as the ticket. Multi-level security checks have also been planned to ensure safety and spot any counterfeit wristbands.
 
 
To tackle the problem of black marketing, BookMyShow will take strict action against people found to have fake tickets. Anyone found attempting to sell or purchase tickets through such channels or found in possession of counterfeit wristbands, will not only have these confiscated but may also be handed over to the authorities for further action.

Around 1.3 crore people logged in to BookMyShow to buy tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Mumbai and around 1.5 lakh tickets were up for sale in September 2024. All tickets went sold out in just 30 minutes. 
 
BookMyShow listed Coldplay price tickets between Rs 2,000 and Rs 35,000. However, after some time, the resale platform like 'Viagogo' listed the same tickets for around Rs 10 lakh. 
 
Tickets priced Rs 6,450 and Rs 12,500 could be seen selling for over Rs 50,000 and Rs 3.36 lakh, respectively. 
 
The same pattern was repeated in November 2024. Surprisingly, another round of ticket sales will take place on January 11.

Coldplay Mumbai concert date, time and venue

  • Coldplay Concert date: January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday) and 21 (Tuesday)
  • Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
  • Gate Opening Date: 3.00 pm
  • Gate Closing Date: 7:45 pm

How to reach the venue?

The nearest local train stations to the venue are Nerul and CBD Belapur on the Harbour Line. The location is around 3 km away from these stations. A parking facility is not available, so it is advisable to use public transport.
 
Before Coldplay, the Artists Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal will perform at the event.

Traffic Guidelines

Routes to Avoid and Best Alternate Roads 

Congested Roads to Avoid Near the Venue 
  • Sion-Panvel Highway (Nerul stretch) 
  • Uran Road Palm Beach Road (Nerul Junction) 
  • Eastern Express Highway (towards Vashi) 

Best Alternative Routes Use 

  • Thane-Belapur Road for smoother travel. 
  • For faster connectivity, choose the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). 
  • Use JVLR and Airoli Bridge to avoid congestion, if coming from Western Mumbai.

Topics : BookMyShow Entertainment coldplay Mumbai traffic

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

