Haryana polls: 46,000 graduates apply for sweeper's job amid job crisis

Between August 6 and September 2, 2024, around 39,990 graduates and over 6,112 postgraduates submitted applications for sweeper positions that come with an average monthly salary of Rs 15,000

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

In a striking sign of the severe unemployment crisis in Haryana ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections next month, more than 46,000 graduates and postgraduates in the state have applied for contractual sanitation worker roles with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), as revealed by data from the state agency.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times (HT), an official from HKRN said that the selected contractual sweepers, employed by government departments, boards, and corporations, would earn approximately Rs 15,000 per month. 
The official emphasised that the applicants were likely fully aware of the job responsibilities, which include cleaning, sweeping, and garbage removal from public spaces, roads, and buildings. Applicants are required to sign an undertaking confirming they understand the job description and agree to be posted only within their home district.
 
Between August 6 and September 2, 2024, around 39,990 graduates and over 6,112 postgraduates submitted applications for these positions.

In addition, 117,144 individuals with educational qualifications up to Class 12 also applied, as per the agency's data. Bringing the total number of individuals who have applied for the job to more than 395,000.

HKRN, a state government agency, offers contractual employment opportunities to the youth of Haryana. 

Unemployment crisis plaguing Haryana


The overwhelming number of graduates and postgraduates applying for sanitation worker roles reflects the severe unemployment problem in the state, HT reported. While some applicants were drawn to the stability of a government job, others applied due to a lack of alternative employment opportunities.

A 29-year-old applicant, Rachana Devi from Sirsa, was cited in the report saying that the scarcity of jobs led her to apply for the sanitation worker position. Despite holding a degree in nursery teacher training and currently pursuing a master’s degree in history, she has been unemployed for four years.

Other applicants, such as Manisha, an auxiliary nursing midwife, and her husband, Danish Kumar, a B Ed graduate, also expressed their willingness to work as contractual sanitation workers due to their unemployment. Both are residents of the Charkhi Dadri district.

Govt efforts to address unemployment crisis


Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Attrey, who serves as the media secretary to Chief Minister Nayab Saini, stated that the BJP government has been actively working to create employment opportunities for the youth over the past decade.

Attrey said the government has provided 145,000 regular government jobs and facilitated self-employment and private sector job opportunities for 370,000 youth. 

Additionally, 120,000 individuals have been hired on a contractual basis through HKRN, through the implementation of an ordinance.

Rising unemployment rates in Haryana


The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) revealed an increase in the unemployment rate in Haryana’s urban areas among the 15-29 age group. The rate rose to 11.2 per cent in the April-June 2024 quarter, up from 9.5 per cent in the January-March quarter. 

The survey also highlighted that the unemployment rate for women in this age group increased to 17.2 per cent during the same period, compared to 13.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

