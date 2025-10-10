Friday, October 10, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Karwa Chauth 2025: Share these warm wishes and messages with loved ones

Karwa Chauth 2025: Share these warm wishes and messages with loved ones

Celebrate love this Karwa Chauth on October 10, 2025, with heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your partner, friends, and family

Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025 Wishes and Message

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The glow of diyas, shimmering sarees, and moonlit rituals - Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, returns on October 10, 2025, bringing with it the timeless celebration of love, devotion, and faith between partners.
 
On this auspicious day, married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The day is marked by rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. Dressed in traditional attire, women gather for the evening prayer ritual, listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha and waiting eagerly for the moonrise to break their fast.
 
As couples celebrate this sacred bond, heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes help express love, gratitude, and affection. Whether shared in person or over messages and social media, these words capture the spirit of Karwa Chauth, a festival where devotion meets emotion. 
 
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 wishes and messages
 
Wishing you a Karwa Chauth filled with love, devotion, and togetherness. May your bond grow stronger with each passing year.
May this Karwa Chauth bring endless happiness, love, and prosperity to your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025!
The moon tonight reminds me how blessed I am to have you in my life. #KarwaChauth2025
Fasting with love, celebrating togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!
You’re my moon, my strength, my forever. #KarwaChauthWishes
The moonlight brightens our bond; your love completes my world. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.
May the moonlight fill your hearts with love and happiness. Wishing you both a blissful Karwa Chauth.
Two souls, one heartbeat. Happy Karwa Chauth to the perfect couple!
Your love story is as beautiful as the moonlit sky. Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness.
Love that lasts forever is love worth celebrating. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025!
Fasting for your long life is a blessing. May our love shine brighter than the moon tonight.
Here’s to eternal love, laughter, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth to all celebrating couples!
Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, and blessings. Happy Karwa Chauth!
May your fast bring everlasting love and harmony to your marriage.
The moon may shine bright, but nothing glows like your love tonight.
Wishing all the beautiful couples a night filled with romance and blessings.
May this Karwa Chauth bring you closer than ever before.
You are my strength, my world, my forever. Happy Karwa Chauth 2025.
May love, faith, and devotion illuminate your bond this Karwa Chauth.
Karwa Chauth is not just a fast; it’s a celebration of love and devotion.
You make my world complete, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear.
Our love is as timeless as the moon that watches over us.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Karwa Chauth 2025 date

Karwa Chauth 2025 date: Will the festival be celebrated on October 9 or 10?

Dussehra 2025 date

Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods

Happy Onam 2025

Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why the festival celebrated for 10 days? Know more

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country

Topics : Hindu mythology Traditional festivals festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon