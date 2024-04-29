Hyderabad resident finds 'fungus' in Cadbury Dairy Milk, details inside

A Hyderabad resident posted a picture of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar with fungus on it on social media, which sparked the trolling of confectionery makers on the internet. User goooofboll wrote in a post on X saying, "The manufacturing of these dairy milk is January 2024, expiry is best before one year from manufacture. The images of the contaminated chocolate included white fungus and a large hole in the back. When I opened it, I found them in this way. Investigate this @DairyMilkIn." Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Hyderabad resident found ‘fungus’ in Dairy Milk: Insights

Many users advised to file a complaint with the consumer court while others criticized the "degraded" chocolate quality.

Abinash Samal wrote a note, “Cadbury Silk just got real." Yatin Khurana, said, “They are selling foul foods because they know our authorities won't take any action. And if you criticise the government, then they will take action against you."

What Cadbury has to say about the chocolate complaint?

Cadbury Dairy Milk tweeted about the situation and responded, "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience".



"To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)," the company further added.

What others have to say about the ‘fungus’ in Dairy Milk?

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, referred to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a post on X and stated that FMCG companies should be held accountable and penalised for providing unsafe food, particularly products that are frequently consumed by children.

“The sample contains white worms and webs and hence is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the report by the lab said.