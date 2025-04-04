Friday, April 04, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Work-life balance is not the startup game: LinkedIn Founder restarts debate

Work-life balance is not the startup game: LinkedIn Founder restarts debate

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman argued that startups are inherently demanding and require full commitment, giving examples from his own experience with building the employment-focused online platform

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman has again stirred the debate on work-life balance, asserting that building a successful startup demands significant sacrifices. While appearing on ‘The Diary Of A CEO’ podcast, Hoffman dismissed the idea that work-life balance is compatible with startup culture, arguing that true dedication is required for success.
 
“Work-life balance is not the startup game,” Hoffman mentioned. “When we started LinkedIn, we had employees with families, so we said, sure, go home, have dinner with your family. But after dinner, open up your laptop and get back into the shared work experience and keep working.”
 
When the interviewer suggested that this perspective might be seen as harsh in today’s work culture, Hoffman responded that those who think this way do not understand how startups operate. He emphasised that startups are inherently demanding and require full commitment, adding that those unwilling to put in the effort may struggle to retain their jobs in such an environment.
 
 

Work-life balance debate

Hoffman’s remarks come amid the ongoing debate over work culture in India, ignited by comments from Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyam. Last year, Murthy made headlines by advocating for a 70-hour workweek for India’s young workforce, arguing that increased productivity is essential for India’s global competitiveness.
 
“India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our productivity, reduce corruption, and cut bureaucratic delays, we will not be able to compete with nations that have made tremendous progress,” Murthy had said. “My request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country, and I’d like to work 70 hours a week’.”

Murthy later clarified his stance, stating that his remarks were personal reflections based on his own work ethic. “I used to get to the office at 6.20 am and leave at 8.30 pm. That’s a fact! I have done it for 40-odd years,” he said. “These are not issues to be debated; they are personal choices. No one can dictate what others should do.”
 

Work ethic debate gains momentum

 
L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyam and other prominent business leaders have also commented on the need for a stronger work ethic among Indians, while acknowledging that work-life balance is ultimately a personal choice.
 
The debate over what constitutes ‘hard work’ and how different generations perceive work culture is not new. However, with influential figures like Hoffman and Murthy making strong statements, the conversation continues. Many netizens have argued that while it makes sense for people in leadership positions or even those such as Hoffman and Murthy to work long hours for their business, it is not fair to ask this of their employees who may not receive the same return on investment. Many also argued that these forms of comments are more often used to exploit workers, not to encourage them. 
When asked about his perspective, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, in an interview with ANI, said, “Your idea of work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn’t be imposed on you.”
 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

