Ram Navami Date 2025: When is Ram Navami, is it on April 5 or April 6?

Ram Navami marks the end of Navratri. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India with celebrations involving processions, bhajans, fasting, and Ramayana recitations

Ayodhya: Ritual of 'Surya Tilak' being performed on the idol of 'Ram Lalla' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo; PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Ram Navami Date 2025 Celebration Date: India celebrates the auspicious nine-day festival, which is devoted to worshiping the goddess Durga and represents victory over evil. In order to obtain blessings, people participate in rituals and prayers during what is also known as Vasanta Navratri or Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 30 this year. Many people are unclear about the exact day of Ram Navami celebrations though.
 
On Sunday, April 6, we will celebrate Ram Navami on the ninth day. Ram Navami, the celebration of Lord Ram's birth, is celebrated on the last day of the festival, which begins the Hindu New Year. 
 
 
The Hindu calendar states that Lord Rama was born on Navami calender, which falls during the month of Chaitra's Shukla Paksha. This holy day, which commemorates the glorious birth of Lord Rama, is widely celebrated by Hindu groups both in India and abroad.  

Ram Navami 2025: Significance 

The seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Rama, was born on the anniversary of Ram Navami. In the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the ninth day (Navami) of the month of Chaitra, which in the Gregorian calendar usually occurs in March or April. Hindus observe fasts, recite the Ramayana, and take part in elaborate processions and pujas as the day has great religious significance.

Ram Navami 2025 Date:

According to the Hindu calendar, the lunar date is used to define festivals instead of the date on the Gregorian calendar. According to Hindu tradition, the festival will be celebrated on April 6 since the navami tithi occurs at sunrise on that day. The following are the Navami Tithi timings for Ram Navami in 2025:
 
    • Navami starts: April 5, 2025
      
    • Navami concludes: April 6, 2025 

How is Ram Navami celebrated?

Ram Navami is celebrated by devotees with tremendous devotion and customs, such as:
 
    • Fasting: A lot of people follow a full or partial fast, eating only milk and fruits.
      
    • The singing of devotional songs to Lord Rama by bhajans and virtans.
 
    • Ramayana recitation: Reciting the Ramayana involves reading the epic, paying particular attention to the account of Lord Rama's birth and life.
      
    • Puja and havan: In temples and houses, special prayers and fire rituals are performed.
      
    • Processions: In many cities, large processions with idols of Hanuman, Lakshmana, Sita, and Lord Rama are held. 

Grand Celebrations in Ayodhya

Some of the biggest Rama Navami events take place in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. To participate in the celebrations, devotees go from all over the nation to this sacred city. 
 
A sacred dip in the Sarayu River kicks off the festivities, which thereafter include temple visits, bhajans, and unique pujas performed in honor of Lord Rama. Large crowds of devotees visit the temples in Ayodhya, particularly the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, to pray and ask for blessings.
 

Topics : navratri Lord Ram Ramayana Ayodhya

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

