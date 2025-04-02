Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / World Autism Awareness Day 2025: History, Date, Theme, And Causes

World Autism Awareness Day 2025: History, Date, Theme, And Causes

April 2nd is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day annually. This year's theme centers on global sustainability and neurodiversity, and how policies and practices may help autistic people

World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to increase global awareness about autism, April 2nd is designated as 'World Autism Awareness Day'. The day's goals are to raise awareness of autism and discuss the rights of those who have the condition. Autism is a developmental disorder that impacts a person's capacity for social interaction and communication.
 
Autism is regarded as a chronic illness. While some individuals with autism are able to live on their own, others have significant difficulties and require assistance from others to survive.

World Autism Awareness Day: History

Eugen Bleuler, a psychiatrist, coined the term "autism" in 1911 and made a distinction between it and schizophrenia because of their similar symptoms. In his 1943 paper "Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact," pediatric psychiatrist Dr. Leo Kanner distinguished autism as a social and emotional condition. He then went on to characterize autism as a disorder in 1944. 
 
To raise awareness and understanding of autism, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) created World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007. The United Nations (UN) commemorated this important day on April 2 after it was founded.

World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Theme

This year, on Wednesday, the UN will commemorate this day with the theme "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This year's theme focuses on how inclusive practices and policies may help people with autism.

What are the causes of Autism?

The developmental disorder known as 'autism' spectrum disorder is characterized by behavioral and communication symptoms that affect a person's capacity to negotiate social situations as well as repetitive and restricted conduct.
 
Autism typically begins in childhood, persists into adulthood, and lasts until the individual passes away. Because some children inherit genetic diseases like Rett syndrome or Fragile X syndrome, which are linked to ASD, genetic factors also play a significant role in this condition. 
 
Some researchers further suggest that medications during pregnancy, viral infections, complications during pregnancy, or exposure to certain substances, may be to blame for these problems and raise the chance of ASD.
 
World Autism Awareness Day serves as a powerful reminder that awareness, acceptance, and inclusivity can transform the lives of individuals with autism. By fostering understanding and advocating for supportive policies, we can create a world where neurodiverse individuals thrive. As we continue to advance research, education, and inclusive initiatives, we move closer to a society that not only recognizes but also celebrates the unique strengths and contributions of people with autism. 
 

 

 

More From This Section

Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Will it begin on 30 or 31st March? Key dates inside

World Tuberculosis Da

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Is India on track to eliminate TB by 2025?

Drinking water

World Water Day 2025: Theme, significance, report of UN Water and more

heart attack

Sugar vs Oil: Which is healthier or more harmful? All details inside

Happy Nowruz 2025

Happy Nowruz 2025: Date, importance, history, significance and more

Topics : autism Autism Details - Types Symptoms Causes and Treatment Mental health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon