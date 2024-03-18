Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple's next-gen AirPods to have two models, launch likely in September

The Apple fourth-gen AirPods would feature updated design and USB-C charging standard across models, and active noise cancellation in the top-end model

AirPods (third generation)

AirPods (third generation)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to start the mass-production of the upcoming AirPods in May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to produce 20 to 25 million units of fourth-generation AirPods – a significant increase over prior new models. 
According to Gurman, the AirPods will have two models this year that would replace both the second- and third-generation AirPods. The updated versions are reportedly codenamed B768(E) and B768(M), where E stands for “entry” and the M stands for “mid-tier.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gurman said that both of these models will have a new design for an improved fit and will support charging with USB-C. The mid-tier version will likely get active noise cancellation (ANC) and Find My speakers in the case as well. 
According to the report, both of these models will go into production in the month of May, with a potential launch around September. 
Apple has scheduled the launch of the next-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to Gurman. He said that the Pro model will include low-resolution cameras. The cameras on the earbuds will be able to capture data and process it using AI, assisting consumers in their daily life.
In related news, Apple is planning to rebrand its Apple Id which will be called “Apple Account” starting later this year, according to Gurman. According to reports, Apple has already started referring to funds in the Apple ID as Apple Account balance for select users, however, the change will reflect on more Apple services by the end of 2024. The formal announcement of the rebranding is expected at the annual developers conference in June.

Also Read

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple mulls smart ring, glasses in push to expand wearable category: Report

Apple announces bundle deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Details here

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

On-device AI to affordable foldables: Consumer technology outlook for 2024

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Qualcomm announces smartphone chip with on-device AI

Indus Appstore crosses one million installations within a month: PhonePe

POCO X6 Neo goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs, more

Apple in talks with Google to let Gemini power iPhone AI features: Details

Galaxy Ultra Days sale: Samsung announces offers on S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra

Topics : Apple Apple AirPods Wireless Earphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon