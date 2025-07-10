Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, significance and why it matters

World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, significance and why it matters

World Population Day 2025 is celebrated every year on July 11, highlighting key issues, like population growth, healthcare, sustainability, and rights

World Population Day 2024

World Population Day 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Population Day 2025, observed on July 11, is a United Nations initiative aimed at raising awareness about the challenges and opportunities of global population growth. With the world population now surpassing 8.2 billion, the day highlights the importance of sustainable development, equitable access to resources, reproductive rights, and gender equality.

What is World Population Day?

Established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989, World Population Day draws attention to critical issues caused by rising global populations. As countries like India become the most populous in the world, the observance emphasises the need for inclusive policies that ensure health, education, and equal opportunities for all.
 

World Population Day 2025: Theme

Theme for 2025: “Empowering Young People to Create the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World”
 
The focus this year is on giving young people the tools, information, and resources needed to make informed decisions about family planning. The theme underscores global efforts to ensure freedom, safety, and dignity in reproductive choices, key to building a sustainable and inclusive future.

World Population Day 2025: Importance

World Population Day is a reminder of how population trends affect the environment, economy, and society. Its significance includes:

Also Read

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming census

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

Boundaries of administrative units to be frozen on Dec 31, 2025 for Census

Premiumsouth india, Indian Population, population

Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

census

Govt notifies Census 2027, Cong questions 'silence' on caste enumeration

map, population, india map

Statsguru: Young India yet to tap demographic dividend, needs a policy push

  • Highlighting the impact of overpopulation on climate, food supply, water resources, housing, and infrastructure.
  • Promoting family planning and access to reproductive health services.
  • Supporting gender equality, especially through access to education and healthcare.
  • Encouraging sustainable development and improved urban planning.
  • Inspiring governments to introduce responsible population policies and social welfare reforms.
This day encourages a global conversation about how to manage growth responsibly while ensuring quality of life for future generations.

World Population Day 2025: Objectives

World Population Day 2025 seeks to:
  • Raise awareness about global population issues and their far-reaching impacts
  • Advocate for reproductive rights as a core element of human rights
  • Encourage policy changes that promote environmental and economic sustainability
  • Promote the empowerment of women and youth through education and healthcare
  • Foster international cooperation to address demographic challenges

Why does World Population Day matter for India?

With India now the most populous country, managing its demographic growth is critical. Population pressure intensifies existing challenges such as unemployment, housing shortages, healthcare disparities, and resource depletion. Observing World Population Day helps spotlight the urgent need for policy reform, public awareness, and community engagement to build a stable and equitable society.

Final thoughts

World Population Day 2025 is not just a date on the calendar—it is a call to action. As global population figures continue to climb, this day serves as a crucial reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure that development remains sustainable and inclusive. By empowering individuals, especially the youth, and prioritising informed choices, we can shape a future that balances human needs with the planet’s capacity.

More From This Section

Guru Purnima 2024

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: 50+ Heartfelt wishes, quotes & messages to share

Guru Purnima 2024

When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

UAE golden visa

UAE's ₹23L Golden Visa stuns Indians-memes, dreams and drama follow

OpenAI, chatgpt

Truth behind MIT researchers' claim that using ChatGPT can rot your brain

chocolate, chocolate market

World Chocolate Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more

Topics : population India's population India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon