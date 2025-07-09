When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

Guru Purnima holds profound religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. However, its relevance extends beyond just Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains also observe this auspicious day with reverence. Celebrated as a tribute to all forms of Gurus, whether spiritual teachers, academic mentors, or life guides, this day encourages expressing gratitude to those who have shaped our lives and character.
In 2025, Guru Purnima falls on July 10, a day meant to be celebrated with joy, respect, and thankfulness.
Guru Purnima 2025: Date and time
- Guru Purnima Begins: July 10, 2025 – 01:36 AM
- Guru Purnima Ends: July 11, 2025 – 02:06 AM
- Moonrise on Purnima: July 11, 2025 – 07:19 PM
Guru Purnima: Significance
For Hindus, Guru Purnima commemorates the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the revered sage and author of the Mahabharata. He is considered one of the most important Gurus in Hindu tradition. On this day, devotees honour his teachings and literary contributions.
Among Buddhists, this day marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. It is a day of spiritual awakening and reflection.
Also Read
How is Guru Purnima celebrated?
Devotees across India and beyond celebrate this sacred day through:
- Prayers and rituals at temples, ashrams, and spiritual centres
- Offering flowers and sweets to teachers and mentors
- Observing fasts as a sign of devotion
- Participating in satsangs and spiritual discourses
Whether it’s your school teacher, a life coach, or a spiritual master, Guru Purnima is a time to express heartfelt gratitude and recognize the guiding light they bring into your life.
Happy Guru Purnima 2025: 10 Best wishes to share
Here are the 10 best wishes to share on the occasion of Guru Purnima:
- Happy Guru Purnima! Your wisdom and guidance have always been a source of inspiration in my life. I am forever grateful.
- On this sacred day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the one who has been my guiding light. Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima.
- Thank you for being more than just a teacher—for being a mentor, a guide, and a true source of knowledge. Happy Guru Purnima.
- A Guru is someone who shows the path to enlightenment. Thank you for leading me with patience and purpose. Warm wishes on Guru Purnima.
- To the one who inspired me to dream and gave me the strength to achieve it, Happy Guru Purnima.
- Your teachings have shaped my thoughts and actions. Today, I honour your contribution to my journey. Wishing you a peaceful Guru Purnima.
- May your blessings continue to illuminate my life. Thank you for being my mentor. Wishing you a serene and joyful Guru Purnima.
- You have always been my pillar of strength and knowledge. On Guru Purnima, I offer my deepest respect and gratitude.
- A true teacher does not just teach but transforms lives. Thank you for being that teacher. Happy Guru Purnima.
- On this auspicious occasion, I honour and celebrate your unwavering dedication to sharing wisdom. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima.