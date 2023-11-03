close
World Sandwich Day 2023: History, importance, and celebration with friends

We all love the luscious bite of bread stuffed with satisfying flavours and ingredients, called the 'sandwiches.' World Sandwich Day is observed every year across the globe on November 3

World Sandwich Day 2023

World Sandwich Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
World Sandwich Day is marked every year on 3 November. This year, we will observe World Sandwich Day 2023 on Friday. It is a day loaded with fun, food, and satisfaction. The people relish so many different kinds of sandwiches on this day, ranging from classics to creative innovations. 
World Sandwich Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate this incredible and ubiquitous food item, the sandwich. The food lovers get to try out a wide variety of sandwiches on this significant day. They can evaluate the traditional top choices and furthermore think of unique creations. 

What is the history behind the World Sandwich Day?

The presence of World Sandwich Day is credited to John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich. He presented the idea of putting various fillings between cuts of bread. This innovation was inspired by his craving for an easy meal while gambling.
The term "Sandwich" was chosen to honour his name and this became well known in no time. In 18th-century Europe, a great number of people consumed sandwiches as a convenient and speedy food. The concept became well-known across the world and individuals began making their adaptation of the sandwich. Thus, we observe World Sandwich Day to respect the innovativeness and deliciousness that this food thing brings to our lives.

What is the importance of World Sandwich Day?

Observing World Sandwich Day is significant in light of the fact that it helps individuals with valuing the culinary production of sandwiches. The day also permits us to discuss the various sorts of sandwiches and how we can improve their taste with our innovation.
The day assists us with grasping the significance of healthy dieting. It permits us to consider ways of making the sandwich a fit food thing.

How To Celebrate World Sandwich Day 2023?

Given below are a few ways you can attempt to celebrate World Sandwich Day 2023 with your friends and family:
    • Cook a sandwich at home.      
    • Go to the local sandwich shops or restaurants to try the good sandwiches on their menu.      
    • Arrange a sandwich-making competition with friends and reward them at the end for the best sandwich.      

    • Try new types of sandwiches with your friends and family. 

5 most expensive sandwiches in the world

Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich at $214 - This sandwich has come to the Guinness Book of Records for utilizing costly ingredients, for example, white truffle butter, Dom Perignon Champagne, and Caciocavallo Podolico cheese.
Bacon Bling Sandwich at $225 - The Bacon Bling Sandwich is one of the most costly bacon sandwiches and is on offer at Tangberrys cafe in Cheltenham. It costs $225, or almost ₹18,700.
Dougie Canine at $100- Dougie Canine is a part of a sandwich that utilizes ingredients like bratwurst, Louis XIII cognac, Kobe meat, olive oil, truffle oil, new lobster, and picante sauce. It costs approx $100 (roughly ₹8,300).
Burger King’s Sandwich at $142- Burger King, the fast service restaurant chain famous for its burgers, also serves one of the most costly sandwiches, which pays around $142 (₹ 11,800).
Von Essen Platinum Club Sandwich at $150 - The Von Essen Platinum Club sandwich is one of the most famous yet costly sandwiches in the West and should be consumed in the first part of the day.  

breakfast American breakfast Breakfast Index food

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

