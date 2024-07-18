Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 14.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 349.48 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks declined 14.32% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 349.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 318.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales349.48318.48 10 OPM %11.7015.31 -PBDT41.0947.19 -13 PBT33.0038.77 -15 NP24.3028.36 -14
