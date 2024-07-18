Business Standard
Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 560.60 crore
Net Loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 560.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 539.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales560.60539.67 4 OPM %8.335.65 -PBDT8.63-9.26 LP PBT-47.55-59.17 20 NP-28.39-39.82 29
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

