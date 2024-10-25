20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 2.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 240.18 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 2.37% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 240.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales240.18199.70 20 OPM %12.8214.99 -PBDT27.1427.47 -1 PBT22.5423.99 -6 NP16.4116.03 2
