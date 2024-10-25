Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 62.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.71% to Rs 31.20 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 62.55% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 31.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.2040.37 -23 OPM %5.198.69 -PBDT1.323.27 -60 PBT1.193.14 -62 NP0.882.35 -63
