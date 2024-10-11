Business Standard
360 ONE WAM allots 8.70 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
360 ONE WAM has allotted 8,70,964 equity shares under ESOS on 11 October 2024. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 36,47,06,888/- comprising of 36,47,06,888 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 36,55,77,852/- comprising of 36,55,77,852 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

