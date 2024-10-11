360 ONE WAM allots 8.70 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 8,70,964 equity shares under ESOS on 11 October 2024. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 36,47,06,888/- comprising of 36,47,06,888 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 36,55,77,852/- comprising of 36,55,77,852 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
