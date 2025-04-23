360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 820.77 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 2.88% to Rs 249.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 820.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 791.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.25% to Rs 1015.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 804.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 3295.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2506.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales820.77791.17 4 3295.092506.46 31 OPM %56.1936.18 -60.7851.48 - PBDT343.94339.44 1 1504.981065.18 41 PBT324.27322.89 0 1434.451008.54 42 NP249.60242.61 3 1015.30804.21 26
